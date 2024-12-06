National EMS Academy celebrates recent Thibodaux EMT graduates

December 6, 2024
December 6, 2024

Acadian Ambulance’s National EMS Academy is celebrating its recent EMT graduating class in Thibodaux, consisting of two students.

 

“This group of students has exemplified diligence and discipline in their coursework. We are proud of them for taking this step in aiding members of their own communities,” said Program Manager Timothy Dronet.

 

The EMT course covers Basic Life Support (BLS) concepts, including patient assessment, airway management, trauma management, cardiovascular emergencies, pediatric care and many other concepts that are needed to treat members of the community.

 

The National EMS Academy holds EMT classes throughout the year. The next class will begin on January 6, 2025. For more information on the benefits of a career in EMS and to enroll, visit www.BecomeAMedic.com.

 

National EMS Academy offers initial education, continuing education, and refresher courses for a number of EMS career pathways, including EMR, ECA, EMTs, and paramedics. It is a nationally accredited EMS training facility with locations in Louisiana, Texas, and Tennessee and is an authorized American Heart Association Training Center for CPR and ECC courses.


Submitted
