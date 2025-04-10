National EMS Academy honors newest EMT graduates in Thibodaux

Acadian Ambulance’s National EMS Academy would like to honor its recent EMT graduating class in Thibodaux, consisting of seven students.

The newest EMTs serving the Thibodaux community are:

Austin Guidry

Sydney Hebert

Phillip Hosea

Ricky LeBlanc

Tiffany Reulet

Amyria Smith

Allie Spahr

Program Manager Timothy Dronet said, “Our EMT students have demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication throughout their training. Their hard work in mastering the curriculum, coupled with their inspiring commitment to serving and saving lives in our communities, makes us incredibly proud.”

The EMT course covers Basic Life Support (BLS) concepts, including patient assessment, airway management, trauma management, cardiovascular emergencies, pediatric care and many other skills that are needed to treat members of the community.

The National EMS Academy holds EMT classes throughout the year. The next class will begin on June 2, 2025. For more information on the benefits of a career in EMS and to enroll, visit www.BecomeAMedic.com.

National EMS Academy offers initial education, continuing education, and refresher courses for a number of EMS career pathways, including EMR, ECA, EMTs, and paramedics. It is a nationally accredited EMS training facility with locations in Louisiana, Texas, and Tennessee and is an authorized American Heart Association Training Center for CPR and ECC courses.