National Weather Service issues Extreme Cold Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a Cold Weather Advisory from 6 p.m. this evening to 6 p.m. Tuesday evening and an Extreme Cold Warning, from 6 p.m. Tuesday evening until to 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Very cold wind chills as low as 13 are expected and dangerously cold wind chills as low as 7 are expected in portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures. An extended period of freezing temperatures could cause ruptured water pipes, especially if left exposed to the open air.