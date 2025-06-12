Natrx and Danos celebrate successful installation of Lockport Living Shoreline Project in Lafourche Parish

Two local Louisiana companies – Natrx, an adaptive infrastructure technology firm, and Danos, a service provider for energy and industrial operations – joined Lafourche Parish Government and AIMS Group, Inc. on Monday to celebrate the successful installation of a new living shoreline at Lockport Bayouside Park.

The installation showcased the benefits of effective public-private collaboration and marked another milestone in Lafourche’s long-standing efforts to address coastal restoration challenges using eco-friendly resiliency strategies.

“This was a special day for us and our Office of Coastal Zone Management as we installed our first Living Shoreline with our Partners at Danos and Natrx. By utilizing our GOMESA funding we are able to install 826 feet of the Cajun Coral units along Company Canal at the Bayouside Park. Once complete, this project will offer erosion protection and create a new marine wildlife habitat,” said Archie Chaisson, Parish President of Lafourche.

Spearheaded by Lafourche Parish Office of Coastal Zone Management, the Lockport Living Shoreline Project utilizes adaptive infrastructure to reduce erosion by stabilizing coastlines and creating essential habitats for marine species. The project includes 248 ExoForms – habitat-supporting, naturalistic concrete structures known as “Cajun Coral,” designed and manufactured by Natrx to mimic natural aquatic systems and reinforce shorelines.

“Unlike traditional restoration methods, our adaptive infrastructure approach protects our coast while enhancing the natural environment,” said Leonard Nelson, CEO of Natrx. “As a Louisiana-based company, it’s deeply meaningful for us to bring innovative, technology-enabled coastal solutions to communities like Lafourche Parish. Collaboration with great partners like Danos and AIMS Group makes these projects even more rewarding.”

Danos, a longtime implementation partner of Natrx, installed the Cajun Coral living shoreline modules that were manufactured by Natrx over the past several weeks. This partnership is another example of these two coastal restoration leaders sharing their technical expertise and knowledge of project execution across the Gulf South region.

“This project represents the community-centered collaboration we’re proud to be part of,” said Eric Danos, CEO of Danos Ventures. “By combining innovative technology with nature-based solutions, we’re not only protecting our working coast – we’re helping to preserve it for future generations. The Lockport Living Shoreline is a great example of how public and private partners can come together to make a lasting impact.”

Parish President Archie Chaisson III hosted the event and emphasized the importance of continued investments in infrastructure that serve both the community and local environment. Members of the media attended the installation along with representatives from Lafourche Parish Government and project partners Natrx, Danos and AIMS Group.

To learn more about Natrx Adaptive Infrastructure or tour the Resilience Center of Excellence, visit https://natrx.io.

To learn more about Danos operations and services, visit www.danos.com.