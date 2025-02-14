New Chicken Salad Chick location to open in Houma this February

Just months after opening in Thibodaux, Chicken Salad Chick has announced that they are officially coming to Houma.

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is opening its newest location at 1783 Martin Luther King Boulevard in Houma. The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on February 26, 2025, where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year.

Photos provided.

Spearheaded by franchise owners Chad and Amanda Ducote, the new Houma restaurant will offer fresh and healthy fare with a uniquely gracious hospitality that everyone is sure to love– alongside in-restaurant dining, drive-thru, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options. See their full menu here.

For more information about Thibodaux’s new Chicken Salad Chick, please visit their Facebook page.