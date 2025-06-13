New country-style bar opening in Downtown Houma this month

A new country bar is coming to the heart of Downtown Houma this June!

Located at 7726 Main Street (the old Pirate’s Pizzeria,) The Roundup Downtown is bringing authentic charm of good ol’ country with a modern twist.

Photos provided by The Roundup Downtown. Mural (first photo) by Kassie Matherne.

“We’re so excited to be included in the Downtown Houma scene. We want you all to enjoy getting out the house again, supporting local businesses, eating local food and listening to live music,” said the owners of The Roundup Downtown. “Downtown Houma, it’s only up from here!”

The Roundup Downtown will host their grand opening on June 21, 2025 from 2:00 PM-2:00 AM. Live music will include Ben Labat and Seth Walker from 3:00 PM-5:00 PM, BridgeTown from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, and Outlaw Acoustics from 9:00 PM-1:00 AM. There will also be speciality cocktails mixed up in the wild west theme, including a Roundup Ranch Water, Cowboy Mule, and Southern Tea.

Photos provided by The Roundup Downtown.

“A brighter future is unfolding in Downtown Houma,” said Mike Lewis, owner of Big Mike’s BBQ. “Let’s come together to transform Downtown into a vibrant hub, making weekends in Downtown Houma the place to be.”

For more information about The Roundup Downtown, please visit their Facebook page.