New East Houma Senior Center opens, serving Terrebonne’s elderly community with care and connection

The Terrebonne Council on Aging recently opened a new location in East Houma, dedicated to providing connection, care, and community for local seniors.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Saturday, August 2, 2025, with official services beginning the following Monday. The new East Side Senior Center is located at 114 Rome Commercial Place in Houma.

“This beautiful new space will serve as a vital hub for our seniors,” said the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce. “Congratulations to everyone who made this vision a reality — and thank you to those who joined us this morning to mark this exciting milestone.”

The services provided by the Terrebonne Council on Aging are closely tied to their mission of promoting independence and dignity for our area’s seniors. Services focus first and foremost on essential elements of a quality life such as nutrition, wellness, transportation, community, and housing. See their complete list of services here.

Terrebonne Council on Aging was established in 1969 and incorporated in 1975 as a private, non-profit organization that provides social services to individuals who are frail, homebound by reason of illness or incapacitating disability or otherwise isolated; and older individuals with the greatest social or economic need (with particular attention to low-income minority individuals) who reside in Terrebonne Parish.

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Council on Aging’s Facebook or website.