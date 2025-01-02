New interactive sports bar and grill to open in Downtown Houma this February

Ready for food, fun, and good times? Downtown Houma’s newest establishment, The Bunker, is coming soon!

Located in at 7812 Main Street, The Bunker will bring an exciting new feature to historic downtown Houma. The Bunker will feature great food, drinks, and a family-friendly atmosphere, but more uniquely, the interactive bar and grill will offer indoor golf and gaming simulators.

“My sole focus of this location was to bring a great new, experience to downtown Houma,” said owner Grayson Garnett. “There’s not a ton downtown for kids, teens, and families to do for fun, so I’m hoping that bringing something interactive and family-oriented to the heart of our area will help breathe even more life into Houma.”

There will be four sports simulators located around The Bunker, each with 14-15 different games ranging from football, soccer, golf, hockey, shooting, and more. While you can play and enjoy the games, there will also be sofas, high-top tables, a bar, a lounge, and traditional restaurant seating for people to enjoy delicious food and drinks.

“We hope this will inspire other entrepreneurs to consider downtown Houma as a place to bring their business,” continued Garnett. “It’s great to see these abandoned buildings slowly come back to life.”

The Bunker of Houma currently has a tentative opening date of early February 2025, with plans to be fully functional for Mardi Gras celebrations.

For more information, and to stay up-to-date on The Bunker of Houma’s progress, please visit their Facebook page.