New Louisiana law to ban most phone usage while driving, beginning August 1

On August 1, 2025, it will officially become illegal for drivers to use a phone while operating a motor vehicle in Louisiana.

Governor Jeff Landry signed House Bill 519 by Rep. Brian Glorioso, R-Slidell, this past June, which bans most wireless communication use while on the roads– with the exception of calls on hands-free systems. This includes Apple Watches and hands-free navigation systems like Apple CarPlay. Even with the hands-free exception, the law will still prohibit most cell phone usage.

This law is part of the Louisiana Legislature’s prolonged effort to prevent car accidents and lower the high cost of auto insurance. Cell phone usage, also known as distracted driving, is known to be one of the main causes of car accidents.

Wireless telecommunication usage is defined in the bill as follows:

Engaging in a call, which means talking or listening during a voice transmission on a wireless telecommunications device or manually entering names or telephone numbers to initiate a voice transmission, except when using a hands-free wireless telephone.

Writing, sending, or reading a text-based communication, which means using a text message, instant message, electronic mail, or other text-based application to communicate with any person.

Accessing, reading, or posting to a social networking site, which means using a wireless telecommunications device to access, read, or post on such device to any web-based service that allows individuals to construct a profile within a bounded system, articulate a list of other users with whom they share a connection, and communicate with other members of the site.

Accessing, viewing, posting, editing, or creating a video, photograph, or other image.

Accessing, reading, viewing, composing, browsing, transmitting, saving, or retrieving electronic data from any application or other media.

Using any application or feature of a wireless telecommunications device by making manual entries of letters, numbers, symbols, commands, or any combination thereof.

Holding or physically supporting a wireless telecommunications device in either or both hands, except for an earpiece or headphone device.

Violations of the new phone ban include a fine of up to $100, or up to $250 if the offense occurs in a school/highway construction zone. These fines will not take effect until January 1, 2026.

To read the complete HB519, please click here.