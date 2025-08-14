New Name, Same Care: Houma Surgi-Center and Urology Clinic officially renamed “Terrebonne General Urology Care”

Terrebonne General Health System proudly announces that Houma Surgi-Center and Urology Clinic is now operating under a new name: Terrebonne General Urology Care.

While the clinic’s name has changed, its location, staff, and unwavering commitment to exceptional patient care remain unchanged.

Located at 1020 School Street, Houma, LA 70360, Terrebonne General Urology Care continues to provide trusted, high-quality urologic services to the community, led by experienced urologist Dr. Robert Alexander, Dr. Haden Lafaye, and Dr. Stephen Charbonnet.

“This change marks an exciting new chapter for our urology patients,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO of Terrebonne General Health System. “ Our patients can expect the same outstanding care from the same dedicated urology team, now under a new name and backed by Terrebonne General.”

All existing appointments and services will continue without interruption, and no action is required from patients due to the name change. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit tghealthsystem.com or call (985) 868-4320.

About Terrebonne General Health System

Terrebonne General Health System is the largest healthcare resource provider in southeast Louisiana that has taken the lead to deliver medical excellence and innovation to the people of Southeast Louisiana. Driven by a “high tech” and “high touch” style of healing that offers an expansive range of services that provide hospital care and preventive care while also providing basic healthcare needs on and offsite.

Our highly skilled healthcare team consists of over 1,600 employees, with over 450 medical staff providers that offer 42 various specialties. Our system has been honored with many prestigious awards and accolades for quality, safety, and patient experience on the state, national and international levels. Terrebonne General took the lead to initiate a public/private partnership with Ochsner Health which delivers crucial safety-net services for the region through Chabert Medical Center and is part of an alliance of healthcare-focused entities across the greater Gulf South region.

For more information, please visit www.tghealthsystem.com.