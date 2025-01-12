New online resources now available at Terrebonne Parish Library

The Terrebonne Parish Library, in partnership with the State Library of Louisiana, is proud to announce statewide access to four exciting new digital resources: Mometrix eLibrary, Scholastic BookFlix®, TrueFlix®, and ScienceFlix®. These innovative tools are designed to support test preparation, enhance literacy, and inspire science education, offering valuable educational opportunities for all ages.

What’s New?

Mometrix eLibrary

Gain access to study materials for over 1,500 standardized exams, including college entrance tests, graduate school exams, teacher certifications, nursing and medical exams, and civil service tests. It’s a one-stop resource for academic and career success.

Scholastic BookFlix® (Ages 3–8)

This engaging platform pairs animated stories with nonfiction ebooks, creating an interactive reading experience. BookFlix® helps young readers build vocabulary, fluency, and early literacy skills while expanding their real-world knowledge.

ScienceFlix® (Ages 10–15)

With curriculum-aligned content, interactive tools, and hands-on projects, ScienceFlix® makes STEM subjects exciting and accessible. Explore topics like technology, engineering, and science in a dynamic, student-friendly way.

TrueFlix® (Ages 8–11)

Enhance science and social studies learning with multimedia content, including videos, ebooks, and primary sources. TrueFlix® fosters curiosity and critical thinking through interactive and immersive learning experiences.

Access Made Easy

These resources are available at all Terrebonne Parish Library branches or from home using your library card.

“By introducing these state-of-the-art digital tools, we’re enriching the educational support we provide to our community,” said Rachel LeCompte, Associate Director for Terrebonne Parish Library. “These resources are a game-changer for learners of all ages.”

Start Exploring Today!