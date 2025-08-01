New Second Harvest Distribution Warehouse opens in Houma, boosting food access across the bayou

The Second Harvest Food Bank recently held the grand opening of their Bayou Distribution Warehouse in Houma.

This new facility is already moving hundreds of thousands of pounds of food into communities where the need is urgent and rising. The distribution warehouse means shorter response times during hurricanes, more meals on the table for families, and greater support for children, seniors, and caregivers working hard to make ends meet.

“The Bayou doesn’t wait. It acts. This center exists because local leaders, donors, volunteers, and neighbors stepped up and stayed committed,” said the Second Harvest Food Bank. “Their effort turned an idea into a working solution, one that delivers food, dignity, and a stronger future.”

Photos provided by the Bayou Community Foundation.

BCF Executive Director Jennifer Armand reflected on the Foundation’s valuable partnership with Second Harvest and how this new distribution center will provide more food and other resources to local food pantries more quickly, efficiently and affordably to feed thousands of neighbors in need right here at home.

Since 2015, BCF has granted nearly $200,000 to support Second Harvest food distribution in our area through our Annual Nonprofit Grants Program and Bayou Recovery Fund.

Photos provided by Second Harvest Food Bank.

“Thank you to every partner and every person who believed this was possible,” continued Second Harvest. “The Bayou Distribution Center stands because of you.”

For more information, please visit Second Harvest Food Bank on Facebook.