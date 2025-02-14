New self-service microchip scanning station installed in Thibodaux

The Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter, Thibodaux Police Department, and Lafourche Animal Society, Inc. are excited to announce that a new microchip scanning station has officially been installed in Thibodaux.

The self-service microchip station will help to return more lost pets to their owners in Lafourche Parish, ensuring the safety of microchipped pets across the parish while helping to cut down on those brought directly to the overcrowded animal shelter. The station is located outside of the Thibodaux Police Department.

A microchip is a permanent identifier placed inside your pet, which is roughly the size of a grain of rice, with unique identification number. When the microchip is scanned by a vet or shelter, it transmits the ID number, helping to identify the lost pet. There’s no battery, no power required, and no moving parts– and is less invasive than a vaccine. The Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter is offering complimentary microchips to all those who do not have one in their pets.

“We are thrilled that Lafourche Animal Society and Thibodaux Police Department helped to install a self-serve microchip scanning station,” reads a statement from the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter. “Be expecting more scanning stations to pop up throughout the parish— your donations to the Lafourche Animal Society Inc. always helps to support our mission and theirs!”

The microchip station will be monitored by security cameras at all times. Please be reminded that abandonment of pets is a felony. If the lost pet appears to be sick or injured and it is outside of the shelter’s business hours, please contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808.

For more information, please visit the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter on Facebook.