New Speciality License Plate Supporting Local Arts makes History with Pre-Order Sales

The Louisiana Partnership for the Arts is excited to announce a new, lifelong way to support the arts in Louisiana.

The state-wide organization, revitalized two years ago to help raise funding for Louisiana arts and culture, has recently revealed a specialty-designed license plate–depicting beloved parts of Louisiana’s unique culture and featuring the phrase “Laissez Les Bons Arts Rouler!”

“With funding for art around the state being so low, the eight regions around Louisiana decided to work together to revive the Louisiana Partnership for the Arts,” explained Genie Ardoin with the Bayou Regional Arts Council. “This speciality license plate is our first initiative to raise money for the arts. The whole state, including our region, will benefit from this collaborative effort to increase art funding.”

The new license plate has already made historic waves in the state, as it is officially the most pre-ordered speciality license plate in Louisiana history.

“It’s very exciting to realize that the public sees how important art funding is,” continued Ardoin. “We all have to work together to fund these important programs, not just in Terrebonne and Lafourche but across all of Louisiana as well.”

The license plate, designed by University of Louisiana at Lafayette graduate Denise Gallagher, is now available for pre-order. While specialty plate costs may vary per vehicle, the current estimated cost is $61.50 per plate, plus the cost of your vehicle registration. The new license plate will be shipped to the address provided on the specialty plate order. Your purchase secures the plate for two years with the option to renew. To reserve your plate and support the arts, please click here.