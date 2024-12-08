New turf field at Eric Andolsek Park in Thibodaux is officially open

The Thibodaux community recently came together to celebrate the ribbon cutting for the new turf football field at the Eric Andolsek Park!

The Eric Andolsek Park in Thibodaux recently received a $1 million donation, courtesy of Rep. Bryan Fontenot, to construct a turf football field and additional amenities.

The park was established and named after the late Eric Andolsek, a locally beloved athlete who played football at Thibodaux High School and then Louisiana State University– until his sudden and tragic passing in 1992. The gift from Rep. Fontent was dedicated to a turf football field in honor of Eric’s memory.

Photos provided by the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce.

The new turf field is now completed and officially open, following a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. The turf field will host local football and soccer associations through their seasons.

“I really think the park’s evolution is an opportunity to not only honor Andolsek’s legacy, but to also contribute to the growing City of Thibodaux,” said Thibodaux Mayor Kevin Clement in a November interview. Read more about the $1 million donation and planned upgrades here.