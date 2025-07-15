NFL player Amik Robertson returns home to Thibodaux for Annual Youth Football Camp

NFL Defensive Back Amik Robertson coached young local football players to dominate on the field during his 2nd Annual Youth Football Camp on Saturday.

Robertson, a Thibodaux native who plays football for the Detroit Lions, traveled back to his old football field in Thibodaux to spearhead the local event.

“This is my second time hosting this camp here,” Robertson said. “Growing up, I didn’t have this camp experience. I want to give back to the community and let the kids have something to look forward to.”

During his early years, Robertson attended Thibodaux High School, where he lettered in both football and track all four years. Robertson spent his college years at Louisiana Tech University, during which time he earned an array of career honors and awards– a distinguished display of his dedication to the game. The 27-year-old Robertson has played five seasons in the NFL After being drafted in the 2020 NFL draft, he spent four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders and last season with the Lions.

Robertson said he hopes that giving children the opportunity to see him, touch him and practice with him will encourage them, showing them their dreams are possible.

“It’s a wonderful thing to not only come back for this camp, but also to be able to host this camp with free participation,” Robertson said.

After Saturday’s camp, Thibodaux City Councilman Varick Taylor Sr. read a proclamation on Robertson’s achievements and presented him with a key to the City of Thibodaux. Robertson cried tears of joy as he explained what the honor meant to him.

“This key is not only for me,” Robertson said. “It’s for [all] of us. I thank everyone so much for believing in me. I’m going to do whatever I can to continue putting this city on my back.”

Robertson said he’s preparing for the upcoming football season with the intent to be even better on the field than he was last season. He wants to help Detroit win the Super Bowl.

“I have a lot of goals, and I tend to keep my goals to myself,” Robertson said. “I can’t let nobody spoil my dreams. My main goal is to help my team win the big one.”

This story was reported and written by a student with the support of the non-profit Louisiana Collegiate News Collaborative, an LSU-led coalition of eight universities, including Nicholls State University, funded by the Henry Luce and John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur foundations.