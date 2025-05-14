Al Danos College of Business at Nicholls State University maintains 42 years of International Accreditation

The Al Danos College of Business at Nicholls State University has reaffirmed its accreditation with the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business , marking 42 years of accreditation for the College. Less than 6% of business programs globally earn this distinction.

The College also reaffirmed its Accounting program, a distinction held only by 1% of all business schools in the world, with the program maintaining this honor for 17 years. The AACSB is the oldest and most prestigious accrediting body for business schools worldwide.

“The four decades of AACSB accreditation validates the quality and value of a Nicholls State University business education,” said Dr. Marilyn Macik-Frey, dean of the Al Danos College of Business.

This honor highlights the University’s commitment to providing a rigorous and relevant business education that prepares its graduates to excel in their careers and contribute meaningfully to the regional economy. The faculty’s dedication to innovative teaching and impactful research, coupled with the hard work of students and staff, are the core of this achievement. The College is grateful for the support of its university leadership and the ongoing engagement of its alumni and the business community.

Nicholls State University’s Al Danos College of Business works towards adapting its programs for the evolving business world and fostering critical thinking, ethical leadership and entrepreneurship within students. Committed to quality business education and regional engagement, the College offers undergraduate and graduate programs focused on student success and real-world application to develop future leaders.