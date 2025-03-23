Art Works Event, the region’s premier art auction and interactive event returns

Nicholls State University invites you to Art Works , the region’s premier art auction and interactive event, set to be held on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m. in Talbot Hall. All proceeds are used to benefit students in the form of scholarships and grants, enabling students to attend regional and national exhibitions and conferences and study abroad.

The evening event will include:

Tours of the fine art studios

Art demonstrations, such as a foundry aluminum pour and raku ceramic firing

Studio workshops that provide interactive learning experiences

Exhibitions of work by numerous artists

An outdoor printing demonstration using a steamroller in the parking area

An online silent auction featuring fine art on display in the exhibitions in the Dane Ledet Gallery and other installation sites inside and outside Talbot Hall

Live music by Nicholls alumnus Josh Garrett, Bobby Pitre and students from KNSU, the campus student-run radio station

Complimentary hors-d’oeuvres and a cash bar

A demonstration from portrait painter and ceramicist, Tyler Witt Mendez, will be conducted in the gallery. Mendez is a Nicholls Alum and received the first Art Works scholarship 10 years ago. Now working in her studio out of Texas, Tyler recently held her first gallery exhibit and attributes her professional success to her professors and the Nicholls Department of Art.

Michael Williams, chair of the Art Works committee notes, “Art Works is an incredible display of collaboration. Every year we are thrilled to see the multi-generations of alum, students and community members who are invested and excited to assist with this effort. Having Tyler Witt Mendez, our 2014 scholarship abroad recipient, painting live at our event is a great thing for our current students and community to experience.”

A print of roosters by Walter Anderson will be available in the auction. Anderson is a noted Southern Artist from Mississippi who spent most of his life exploring the wonders of the Gulf Coast of Mississippi, absorbed in the haunting ambiance of the water, marshes and woods. His “oneness with nature” and his expression of that unity have made Anderson a legendary figure on the Gulf Coast.

For those with an interest in creating art, Nicholls art students and faculty will be available to assist you with learning about different media and developing skills. Guests are provided with art supplies in the studio demonstrations and bring home the original art they created during the evening. Hands-on activities will take place throughout the night, such as:

Using a potter’s wheel

Printing silkscreens and wood type revival letters

Participating in the photo darkroom experience

Creating your own Mondrian geometric abstract painting