Betty and Luke Ford, Jr. Endowed Scholarship to benefit Nicholls Business students

The estate of Betty and Luke Ford, Jr. contributed $10,000 to create the Betty & Luke Ford, Jr. Endowed Scholarship, benefitting Al Danos College of Business students at Nicholls State University.

The recipient must be enrolled full-time at Nicholls, be of freshman, sophomore, junior or senior classification, have at least a 2.0 cumulative grade point average and a major within the Al Danos College of Business.

Betty Ford served as the City of Thibodaux’s Deputy Tax Collector. She was an avid and active member for the local chapter of the American Business Women’s Association, promoting the advancement of women business leaders in the local community. The ABWA’s mission is to bring together business women of diverse occupations and provide opportunities to help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support and national recognition. Betty’s outgoing personality and passion to help people fit right in with this mission.

Luke Ford, Jr. was a coach and educator serving in various capacities including principal at Thibodaux High School for over 14 years. He was an active member of the Thibodaux Lions Club and worked with other members and business partners to create, promote and award Lions Club Scholarships, helping further local students’ educations. He was passionate when it came to awarding scholarships and it was part of his personal mission.

One $500 scholarship will be awarded per year during the fall semester. The scholarship can be for one semester due to graduation timing. This award may be increased as the endowment grows. To learn more about donating to Nicholls, visit nichollsfoundation.org .