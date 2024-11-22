Chef John Folse Culinary Institute celebrates 30 years with international flair and generosity

The Chef John Folse Culinary Institute (CJFCI) at Nicholls State University marked its 30th anniversary in grand style, hosting its week-long “Celebrating Our Chefs” series of events. The celebration, culminating in a sold-out dinner, featured Michelin-starred Chef Davy Tissot and Chef Maxime Moïse of France, highlighting the Institute’s commitment to culinary excellence and cultural exchange.

A Week of Culinary Excellence

The festivities began with a virtual silent auction and an open house where visitors glimpsed the meticulous preparations by CJFCI students and guest chefs. Events included live demonstrations, lectures, and a student cooking competition. These activities aimed to enrich the culinary education of CJFCI students and connect the broader community to the world of fine dining.

The highlight of the week was the Celebrating Our Chefs Dinner. The event brought together 170 guests, who savored an extraordinary menu crafted by visiting chefs, including alumni of the renowned Institut LYFE in Lyon, France. Proceeds from the auction and dinner will fund scholarships for CJFCI students to study abroad and enhance the Institute’s operations.

A Night to Remember

For CJFCI Department Head Amelie Zeringue, the event was a testament to the Institute’s enduring legacy. “Tonight was such a great feeling because it was our 30th anniversary,” she said. “We worked so hard to make this event super special, especially with our international chefs. It’s important to continue fostering these global connections.”

Chef Davy Tissot emphasized the significance of cultural exchange in culinary education. “I would like the students to understand that you don’t live in [just] Louisiana; you live in the world,” he said. His sentiment was echoed by Chef Maxime Moïse, who praised the community’s enthusiasm, “The generosity here is so high. It’s a big pleasure to be part of this partnership and see the impact it has on students.”

Expanding Horizons

The event not only celebrated CJFCI’s achievements but also underscored its mission to broaden students’ perspectives. Mary Guy, a CJFCI senior, noted the importance of cultural exposure, “Opening up to what we can learn from Chef Tissot and our other head chefs this week really pushes us as artists to challenge ourselves and grow.”

Ross Jahnke, head of the NSU Art Department and an attendee, highlighted the transformative power of studying abroad. “It’s not just about learning new techniques,” he said. “It changes your perspective on everything and expands your horizons. That’s invaluable for these students.”

A Legacy of Excellence

CJFCI has long been a center of culinary innovation. Its history of excellence, backed by renowned chef John Folse, continues to grow, as Zeringue pointed out, “We’ve worked hard to maintain and build the reputation of the Institute beyond what was imagined 30 years ago. This is a unique educational experience that deserves to be celebrated.”

The week’s events also reignited a tradition of inviting distinguished chefs to campus, which had been on hold since the pandemic. “This sparked doing that again,” Zeringue added. “It’s essential for our students to see different techniques and learn from chefs from around the world.”

Looking Forward

As CJFCI moves into its next 30 years, the celebration served as a reminder of its vital role in the culinary world. From the generosity of the local community to the international partnerships that enrich its programs, CJFCI continues to offer students a transformative experience. As Chef Tissot shared, the event was about more than just food, “Generosity—of the people, of the opportunities—is what stands out most.”

For more information on CJFCI and its programs, visit www.nicholls.edu/culinary.