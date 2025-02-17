Colonel Baseball hosts Omaha & No. 3 LSU

After taking the first series of the season, the Nicholls State University baseball team will host Omaha (Feb.18) and No. 3 LSU (Feb. 19).

First pitch for both games Ray E. Didier Field will be at 6:30 PM. The action against LSU will be streamed via ESPN+.

Nicholls opened the season with a 2-1 series win over Northern Illinois. The Colonels took the first two games in dramatic fashion. On Friday, the unit was down 3-0 before exploding for five runs in the eighth inning to complete the comeback. The Colonels momentum carried into Saturday as the squad posted 10 runs on 11 hits. Sunday was a different story as the Huskies won 21-2.



Karson Irvin paced the Colonels in the opening series with five hits, a 1.083 OPS. His three RBIs were tied with Aaron Biediger for the most on the team, and Fisher Ingersoll logged the only home run on the team.

On the hill, all three starters – Michael Lindsey (1.80), Dalton Hill (1.75), Alec Sparks (3.00) all have posted at least seven strikeouts. While in the bullpen the Colonels combined for nine punch outs.

Omaha comes to Thibodaux after being swept by Tulane in the opening weekend. Offensively the Mavericks scored 21 runs while hitting .309. Omaha is making a complete trip around the boot as they take on LSU in a three-game series this upcoming weekend. In the series against the Green Wave, Henry Zipay and Tyler Bishop had six hits apiece while combining for six RBI.

LSU started off 3-0 this year against Purdue Fort Wayne, outscoring them 32-2. The Tigers were led by Ashton Larson and Daniel Dickinson who combined for 9-for-15 at the plate while contributing to 20 of the 32 runs in the opening weekend.