Entergy continues support of Nicholls Tour Tuesday program

With the support of Entergy Louisiana, Nicholls State University will be able to continue offering its Tour Tuesday program. The program focuses on bringing underrepresented students to campus for tours, giving students a chance to see how higher education can benefit them.

Since its inception in 2016, over 2,300 students and 29 high schools in Entergy and Nicholls’ service area have toured Nicholls campus through the Tour Tuesday program, with about 500 students expected to participate this year.

“Supporting education has always been at the heart of Entergy’s commitment to building healthy and vibrant communities throughout Louisiana. That’s why we’re proud to continue supporting Nicholls State University’s Tour Tuesday program,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “Helping young students who may not see enrolling in college as an option, learn more about resources available to them increases awareness of local options, including continuing their education and growing at a strong institution like Nicholls. It is just another way we help our friends and neighbors thrive.”

By working with area high school guidance counselors, Nicholls is able to identify students who meet Nicholls’ admissions standards but may not be considering college as an option. Charter buses transport students from these high schools to Nicholls campus for a tour and overview of academic programs and student organizations. Any interested students will have an opportunity to meet with admissions counselors who can aid in filling out applications and any available financial aid forms.