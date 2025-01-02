Four Colonels Named All-Louisiana

The Nicholls State University football team had four players named to the 2024 Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) All-Louisiana College Football Team as Evan Roussel made first team while Eli Ennis , Collin Guggenheim and Rasheed Lovelace were second-team selections.

The teams, which were announced on January 2, were chosen by a group of voters from state media relations and communications office and selected media based on nominations made by each University. School media relations voters could not vote for players from their own school.

The Colonels’ starting center on the offensive line, Roussel closed out his career with his third all-state honor. In his final campaign, Roussel was named to three All-American teams, Southland Offensive Lineman of the Year, and All-SLC First Team.

Ennis also had an All-American season at linebacker and was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award. The junior excelled in the middle of the Colonel defense, racking up 111 tackles with three interceptions and three forced fumbles. One of his top performances came at LSU where he totaled 13 tackles.

Guggenheim wrapped up his decorated career with his third All-Louisiana honor. Leaving Nicholls as the second-leading all-time rusher with 3,282 yards, Guggenheim rushed for 843 yards and seven touchdowns in his final season while also adding his first career touchdown catch. His best game was in Death Valley as well when he rushed for 145 yards and two scores at LSU.

Lovelace landed his first All-Louisiana award after anchoring one of the top rushing defenses in the FCS. Nicholls allowed a school record 83.9 yards rushing per game and gave up the fewest rushing TDs in the nation with only six. In addition to his 46 tackles, Lovelace also contributed with an interception and a forced fumble.

LSWA ALL-LOUISIANA TEAM AND AWARDS

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Whit Weeks, LSU

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR – Ahmad Hardy, ULM

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR – Mario Williams, Tulane

COACH OF THE YEAR – Michael Desormeaux, Louisiana

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

POS/NAME/SCHOOL/CL/HOMETOWN/ NOTES

OL/Landon Burton/Louisiana/Sr./ Lafayette, La./First Team All-SBC

OL/Will Campbell/LSU/Jr./Monroe, La./First-Team AP, Walter Camp, AFCA All-America

OL/AJ Gillie/Louisiana/Sr./ Natchitoches, La./First Team All-SBC, HM All-America (CFN)

OL/Shadre Hurst/Tulane/So./Cartersville, Ga./First Team All-AAC, HM All-America (CFN)

OL/ Evan Roussel /Nicholls/Sr./Lutcher, La./SLC OL of Year, Second Team AP FCS A-A

TE/Terrance Carter/Louisiana/So./Killeen, Texas/First Team All-SBC; 48 rec., 4 TDs

WR/Tru Edwards/Louisiana Tech/Sr./Shreveport, La./First Team All-CUSA; 77 rec., 897 yds, 6 TDs

WR/Kyren Lacy/LSU/Sr./Thibodaux, La./Second Team All-SEC; 58 rec., 866 yds, 9 TDs

RB/Ahmad Hardy/ULM/Fr./Monticello, Miss./SBC Freshman of Year; 1,351 rush yds, 13 TDs

RB/Makhi Hughes/Tulane/So./Birmingham, Ala./AAC RB of Year; HM A-A (CFN); 1,372 yds, 13 TDs

QB/Garrett Nussmeier/LSU/Jr./Lake Charles, La./3,735 pass yards; 26 TDs; 3 rushing TDs

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

POS/NAME/SCHOOL/CL/HOMETOWN/ NOTES

DL/David Blay/LA Tech/Jr./Levittown, Pa./First Team All-CUSA; 46 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 6.5 sacks

DL/Ckelby Givens/Southern/Jr./ Shreveport, La./SWAC Co-Def. POY; Buchanan Award finalist; 28.5 TFL

DL/Patrick Jenkins/Tulane/Sr./New Orleans, La./First Team All-AAC; 30 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks

DL/Jordan Lawson/Louisiana/Jr./Brandon, Miss./Second Team All-SBC; 38 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks

LB/Andrew Jones/Grambling/Jr./Marrero, La./SWAC Co-Def. POY; Buchanan Award finalist; 20.5 TFL

LB/K.C. Ossai/Louisiana/Sr./Conroe, Texas/First-Team All-SBC; 110 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 INT

LB/Whit Weeks/LSU/So./Watkinsville, Ga./First Team All-SEC; 119 tackles, 10.0 FGL, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT

DB/Keydrain Calligan/Southeastern/Sr./New Iberia, La./All-SLC; 39 tackles, 1 INT

DB/Tyrone Lewis/Louisiana/Sr./Hammond, La./Second Team All-SBC; 2.5 TFL, 0.5 sacks, 4 INT, 1 FR

DB/Keyon Martin/Louisiana/Sr./Fort Lauderdale, Fla./Second Team All-SBC; 50 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 INT

DB/Wydett Williams/ULM/Jr./Lake Providence, La./Third Team All-SBC; 100 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 2 FR, 3 INT

FIRST TEAM SPECIALISTS

P/Finn Lappin/McNeese/Fr./Melbourne, Australia/All-SLC 1st Team; 46.1 avg; 21 punts 50+; long 60+

K/Kenneth Almendares/Louisiana/Sr./ Clute, Texas/Lou Groza Winner, First-Team A-A; 1st FBS 27 FGs

RS (tie)/Darius Lewis/Southeastern/Sr./New Orleans, La./First Team All-SLC; FCS leader 18.5 yds per ret. RS (tie)/Rayshawn Pleasant/Tulane/So./West Monroe, La./Second Team All-ACC specialist, 2 KR TDs

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

OL – Derrick Graham, Tulane (Jr., Lake Minneola, Fla.); Emery Jones, LSU (Jr., Baton Rouge, La.); Cole LeClair, McNeese (Sr., Middleburg, Fla.); Josh Remetich, Tulane (Sr., New Orleans, La.); Brockhim Wicks, Southeastern (Sr., Plaquemine, La.).

TE – Mason Taylor, LSU (Jr., Plantation, Fla.)

WR – Darius Lewis, Southeastern (Sr., New Orleans, La.); Mario Williams, Tulane (Sr., Tampa, Fla.)

RB – Joshon Barbie, McNeese (So., New Orleans, La.); Daylon Charles, La. Christian (Sr., Gueydan, La.); Collin Guggenheim , Nicholls (Sr., Kenner, La.)

QB – Ben Wooldridge, Louisiana (Sr., Pleasanton, Ca.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL – Logan Brimmer, La. Christian (Sr., Boutte, La.); Savion Jones, LSU (Sr., Vacherie, La.); Rasheed Lovelace , Nicholls (So., Pensacola, Fla.); Warren Peeples, Southeastern (Sr., Stone Mountain, Ga.)

LB – Eli Ennis , Nicholls (Jr. Ohatchee, Ala.); Blake Gotcher, Northwestern State (Sr., Little Elm, Texas); Bradyn Swinson, LSU (Sr., Douglasville, Ga.)

DB – Zy Alexander, LSU (Sr., Loreauville, La.); Bailey Despanie, Tulane (Jr., Lafayette, La.); Khamron Ford, Southeastern (Sr., Olive Branch, Miss.); Yusef Leak, McNeese (Sr., Orlando, Fla.); Tyree Skipper, Louisiana (Jr., New Orleans, La.); Jacob Wilson, Centenary (Fr., Shreveport, La.)

SECOND TEAM SPECIALISTS

P – Alex Mahler, Southeastern (So., Vacherie, La.)

K — Damian Ramos, LSU (Jr., Baltimore, Md.)