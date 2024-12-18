From record-setter to mentor: Collin Guggenheim returns to Nicholls as running backs and tight ends coach

Nicholls State University’s second all-time leading rusher, Collin Guggenheim, is returning to the Colonels in a new capacity.

On Sunday, December 15, 2024, the former Colonels’ running back confirmed his return to the team as the running backs and tight ends coach.

Guggenheim played his final game last month against rival Southeastern Louisiana on November 21, 2024, ending his career with 3,282 rushing yards, the second most in Nicholls football history behind former teammate Julien Gums ( 3,429).

Throughout his playing career, he expressed a love for the Thibodaux community and his desire to remain in the city. Taking the job as a coach is his way of giving back to a place that he believes he is “indebted” to.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to continue to be a part of a university that has given so much to me,” Guggenheim said. “Now I get to be in a position to give back to it.”

He plans to use his experience as a Nicholls player to build a better team and develop players into better athletes and better men.

“I can’t wait to get to work building a competitive, tough and hard-working football team,” Guggenheim said.