Gaubert Oil earns naming rights to Nicholls Athletics covered practice facility

Gaubert Oil has pledged $500,000 to the Nicholls Foundation for naming rights to the athletic’s covered practice facility, now known as the Gaubert Oil Practice Facility at Shaw Sports Turf/Manning Field upon the pending approval of the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors. The funds will go towards university scholarships.

“This donation will make a lasting impact for Nicholls students and student-athletes, and I would like to thank the Gaubert family for investing in the future of Nicholls,” said Jonathan Terrell, Nicholls vice president of collegiate athletics and athletic director.

“We are so fortunate to have Nicholls State University as one of the pillars of our community. Nicholls brings a tremendous value to our area. We are very happy to support the University with sponsoring the covered practice facility. The facility itself is a great benefit to both Nicholls and the local community, and this donation benefits Nicholls and students by offering many scholarships for years to come,” said President of Gaubert Oil Grady Gaubert.

“On behalf of the University, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Gaubert Oil for their generous contribution. These funds will significantly enhance our scholarship program, providing greater opportunities for our students to focus on their academic and athletic pursuits,” said Jay Clune PhD, president of Nicholls State University.

Gaubert Oil is a family-owned business founded in 1926 by Nolan J. Gaubert, Grady’s grandfather. In 1917, Nolan began driving a mule team and delivered gasoline to service stations for Standard Oil Company. Utilizing his experience, he worked as a distributor for various oil companies until he went into business for himself. Nolan’s son Kevin joined the business in 1949, taking on the roles of vice president and general manager until he became president in 1952.

Gaubert Oil went from a one-man operation to growing its sales and distribution services to include fleet operations in commercial, industrial and farming markets throughout several parishes and establishing a modern oil and gasoline plant and service headquarters. Grady Gaubert took over the company as president and CEO in 2005, becoming the third generation of the family to run the business.

Gaubert Oil offers Louisiana’s most extensive and dependable petroleum products and fuel distribution services, providing wholesale fuel, diesel, DEF, gasoline, oil and lubricants and services to businesses in the region. Its headquarters are in Thibodaux, with satellite offices in Donaldsonville, Opelousas, and Violet, dock facilities in Houma and Morgan City, and operation bases in Lake Charles, Shreveport, Alexandria, Kenner, Port Allen and Nacogdoches, Texas.