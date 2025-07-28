Groundbreaking underway at Nicholls State University School of Nursing

Nicholls State University has officially broken ground on its highly anticipated School of Nursing facility. The milestone marks the beginning of site work, with pile driving now underway as the first major step in the construction process.

This transformative project represents a significant investment in the future of healthcare education for the region. Once complete, the new 34,000 square-foot-state-of-the-art building will serve as the cornerstone for training the next generation of nurses, equipped with advanced simulation labs, skilled nursing labs, and collaborative learning spaces.

“DonahueFavret is honored to partner with the university on this important project. We’re excited to help bring the new School of Nursing building to life—one that will provide state-of-the-art resources for students and faculty, elevate the program’s capabilities, and ultimately strengthen the future of healthcare in our region, said Max Ferran, Project Executive and VP of Operations, DonahueFavret Contractors.

The groundbreaking follows months of planning and coordination. Crews are now on site and have begun pile driving—an early milestone that sets the stage for a solid structural foundation. Foundation work, site grading, and underground MEP installations are also underway, marking the official start of construction and forward progress on the project.