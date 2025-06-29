In loving memory of Boots Clune

Nicholls State University is mourning the loss of a cherished member of its community. Today, Nicholls shared the following message:

It is with a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of the beloved member of Nicholls’ First Family, Boots Clune. Please keep the Clunes in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Boots was more than a companion to the Clune family; he was “brother” or “baby” to sisters Gabrielle and Caroline. Born in Pensacola, Florida, in 2012 and adopted out of the Escambia County Animal Shelter, Boots would rise far above his station in life. After costing the family untold sums in property damages and being banned from kennels across two states (Florida and Alabama), he entered and graduated from obedience school in 2014. Although he developed a repertoire of impressive party tricks at school, education did little to alter his behavior.

Boots turned his life around after he moved to Thibodaux in 2018, going on to achieve celebrity status on campus and beyond. Although his feuds with the campus maintenance crew, mail carrier, water man, cats, rabbits, opossums, birds and squirrels were persistent and heartfelt, they were hardly his singular passion.

Boots loved and was loved by Colonel students, faculty, staff, alumni, and fans. He had a special place in his heart for his sitter, Nicholls Art Professor Deb Lillie. He enjoyed rides on the golf cart, tailgating, laps around the front lawn, and daily rides to the coffee shops in town for a Pup Cup. He will be missed.