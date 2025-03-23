Koch Methanol endows Nicholls Scholarship and contributes to BRI

The Nicholls Foundation received $17,500 from Koch Methanol St. James to create an endowed scholarship and invest in opportunities for small business owners to grow their business.

Koch Methanol St. James contributed $11,500 to create the Koch Methanol St. James Endowed Scholarship designed to benefit a freshman enrolled full-time at Nicholls, preferably from St. James High School or Lutcher High School. The recipient must maintain a 2.5 GPA and ideally be eligible for a Pell Grant. This scholarship will be awarded for eight consecutive semesters, provided all criteria are met.

The $500 scholarship will be awarded once per academic year with $250 dispersed in the spring and fall semesters. This award may be increased as the endowment grows. To learn more about donating to Nicholls, visit nichollsfoundation.org .

Lacey Crochet, chief innovation officer at Nicholls said, “Investing in education not only provides students with access to higher learning but also creates opportunities that can transform lives and empower future generations.”

To apply for scholarships at Nicholls, visit nicholls.edu/financial-aid/scholarships .

Bayou Region Incubator

In addition, Koch Methanol St. James contributed $6,000 to the Bayou Region Incubator to cover the cost of four St. James Parish small business memberships at the BRI for one year.

Plant Manager of Koch Methanol St. James Josh Wiggins said, “We are always looking for ways to help our community by investing in education and entrepreneurship programs. We hope our partnership with Nicholls State University and the Bayou Region Incubator will help support members of our local community and provide meaningful opportunities for them to achieve their full potential.”

The recipients will receive a Commons Membership, giving them 24/7 access to the BRI building which includes access to the meeting rooms, internet, a member resource portal, small business roundtables, complimentary workshops, unlimited business printing and an official business address for public listing and mail services.

“We are honored to have Koch as a sponsor for the small businesses developing in the Incubator. Koch has historically been an advocate for community voice, and this just extends that advocacy to investing in their community’s vision and economic development,” said Lisa Kliebert, executive director of the BRI.

The goal of the BRI is to catapult small businesses into the Bayou and River Region economies by assisting small businesses and entrepreneurs addressing Louisiana’s coastal crisis and strengthening the area’s economic vitality.

The BRI is set to host its 2025 Pitch Night on April 24 from 5 to 9 p.m. This business pitch competition features two rounds – Stage 1 for entrepreneurs in the idea phase of business development and Stage 2 for established businesses looking to expand. Each pitch contestant is given five minutes to deliver their pitch, three minutes to answer judges’ questions and two minutes to answer an audience member’s question. Tickets are available for purchase now.