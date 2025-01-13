More Than 2,700 Nicholls Students Named to Fall 2024 Honors Lists

Nicholls named 2,715 students to honors lists for the fall 2024 semester.

Undergraduate students enrolled full-time at Nicholls State University during the fall 2024 semester who maintained a scholastic grade point average of 3.5 or higher have been named to the president’s list to recognize their academic achievements.

Full-time undergraduate students who maintained a scholastic grade point average between 3.2 and 3.499 have been named to the dean’s list, and those who maintained a scholastic grade point average between 3.0 and 3.199 have been named to the honor roll to recognize their academic achievements.

The fall 2024 president’s, dean’s and honor roll lists can be found below.