Nicholls 2025 season opener to air on ESPN2

The Nicholls State University football team’s 2025 season opener against UIW will be nationally televised on ESPN2. The matchup is slated for 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 23 at Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium.

The contest marks the first college football game played on American soil in the 2025 season, following the Kansas State vs. Iowa State game earlier that day in Dublin. It will also serve as the first FCS game of the year.

“This is a monumental moment for the Southland Conference and a powerful testament to the rise and national impact of our football programs,” said Southland Commissioner Chris Grant. “To open the season on ESPN2 with two championship-caliber teams is more than just a game — it’s a showcase of what makes Southland football special: gritty, passionate, and unapologetically Southern. The culture, pride, and pageantry of our league will be on full display for a national audience, and we couldn’t be more fired up.”

This highly anticipated match-up features the league’s two most recent champions. Nicholls claimed the Southland title with an unbeaten record in 2023, while UIW went undefeated in conference play last season to capture the 2024 crown.

The game will be the first as head coach for long-time defensive coordinator Tommy Rybacki .

“We’re incredibly excited to open the college football season at home on ESPN2,” said Coach Rybacki. “This is a tremendous opportunity for Nicholls State University and our team to showcase what makes this place so special on a national stage. Our players have been working incredibly hard since January to prepare for this moment. The Southland Conference plays an exciting brand of football, and we can’t wait for the country to see it on August 23. Geaux Colonels!”

The broadcast will also be a historic one, marking the first in-conference Southland game and first home Nicholls contest ever aired on a national linear television network.

“This is a milestone moment and we are beyond excited — the first time Nicholls is airing on ESPN2 — and the entire Bayou Region is rallying behind the Colonels,” said Jonathan Terrell , Nicholls Vice President of Collegiate Athletics & Athletic Director. “From packed tailgates to a sea‑of‑red in the stands, this broadcast isn’t just about football; it’s our hometown pride on full display. No one else will be playing in Louisiana but the Colonels!!!!!”

Season tickets are available by visiting here.