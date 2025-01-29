Nicholls announces 2025 Black History Month event series

Nicholls State University is set to host a series of celebratory Black History Month events, including its third annual Essence of Black Celebration on Friday, February 7 at the Ellender Memorial Library from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The free event is open to the community and neighboring universities, featuring food vendors, live music, an auction, a NPHC stroll-off, resources and more.

Nicholls EOBC is focused on cultivating the dynamics of diversity as well as celebrating and acknowledging the impacts Black Americans have had on visual arts, music, cultural movements and more. Sponsors, vendors and food trucks can register here . For questions, contact elnora.vicks@nicholls.edu .

Nicholls’ NPHC Stroll-Off Competition will showcase teams’ agility, creativity and understanding of rhythm and dance, as team’s will be judged on precision, synchronization, originality and stage presence. The competition will take place during the EOBC at 4 p.m. in the library’s lawn. This year’s theme is “New School Goes Old School,” with teams to create strolls using music from the 90s or earlier. To learn more about prizes, competition rules and regulations and the judging criteria, click here .

Nicholls 2025 Black History Month will feature a series of events to honor not only African American history across our nation but also the important African American history on our campus and within the local area. Lectures, panel discussions, concerts, fashion shows, themed meals, open mic nights and other activities are all part of the festivities. The planned events promote unity, diversity and equality on campus and within the local community.