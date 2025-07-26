Nicholls State opens nominations for Athletic Hall of Fame and Distinction

The Nicholls State University Athletics Department is now requesting applications for the 2025 Nicholls Athletics Hall of Fame and Hall of Distinction classes, which recognize the athletic accomplishments of past student-athletes and coaches, as well as major contributors to the organization that have promoted, enhanced or elevated the state of Colonel Athletics.

Nominations for both honors are open until August 24. The induction ceremony will take place on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 25 before the Colonels’ home game against McNeese.

To be considered for induction into the Nicholls Athletics Hall of Fame as an athlete, the nominee must have lettered for two years in a varsity sport, demonstrated superb athletic performance and maintained a positive image of themselves and the university, among others. For a coach, the candidate must have coached or been on staff at Nicholls for at least three years with his/her teams maintaining a positive image of the university.

Nominees must also be five years removed from competition or active coaching careers.

Hall of Distinction candidates, who need not have attended or graduated from Nicholls, must have distinguished themselves in service and leadership by playing an active role in supporting Colonel Athletics. The prospect may have demonstrated a strong commitment to the department’s success via one particular accomplishment or through a sustained and exemplary record of service and support over the course of many years.

Again, the deadline to submit nominees is August 24, 2025. The Hall of Fame nomination form, along with the full list of guidelines and qualifications, can be found here. Hall of Distinction nominations can be submitted online through this form.