Nicholls awarded 502 degrees at 115th Commencement Ceremony

Nicholls State University awarded 502 degrees during its fall commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. Of the degrees awarded, 22 were summa cum laude graduates, 29 were magna cum laude graduates, 36 were cum laude graduates and 53 were graduate students who earned their masters degrees with 4.0 GPAs.

Undergraduates who completed their degree with a perfect 4.0 GPA received the President’s Medal of Honor. Those six students are:

Madison Beier, Health Sciences – Communicative Disorders, St. James Parish

Tamiyah Gross, Accounting & Finance, St. John Parish

Madeline Albritton, Elementary Education, St. Mary Parish

Kaitlyn Marcotte, Psychology, St. Mary Parish

Meghan Cenac, Culinary Arts – Pâtisserie, Terrebonne Parish

Philip Brown, English – Writing and Rhetoric, Terrebonne Parish

Lists of summer and fall 2024 students who graduated with honors can be found here .