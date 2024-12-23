Nicholls awarded 502 degrees at 115th Commencement Ceremony

Roux For A Reason announces 2025 event date, team registration now openDecember 23, 2024
Nicholls State University awarded 502 degrees during its fall commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. Of the degrees awarded, 22 were summa cum laude graduates, 29 were magna cum laude graduates, 36 were cum laude graduates and 53 were graduate students who earned their masters degrees with 4.0 GPAs.
Undergraduates who completed their degree with a perfect 4.0 GPA received the President’s Medal of Honor. Those six students are:
- Madison Beier, Health Sciences – Communicative Disorders, St. James Parish
- Tamiyah Gross, Accounting & Finance, St. John Parish
- Madeline Albritton, Elementary Education, St. Mary Parish
- Kaitlyn Marcotte, Psychology, St. Mary Parish
- Meghan Cenac, Culinary Arts – Pâtisserie, Terrebonne Parish
- Philip Brown, English – Writing and Rhetoric, Terrebonne Parish
