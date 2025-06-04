Nicholls awarded 672 degrees at 116th Commencement Ceremonies

Nicholls State University awarded 672 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies. Of the degrees awarded, 53 were summa cum laude graduates, 70 were magna cum laude graduates, 85 were cum laude graduates and 35 were graduate students who earned their masters degrees or specialist certifications with 4.0 GPAs.

Undergraduates who completed their degree with a perfect 4.0 GPA received the President’s Medal of Honor. Those 25 students are:

Aneesa Bruce, Birth to Five Early Interventionist/Special Education, Lafourche Parish Kadie Becnel, Nursing, Lafourche Parish Jonathon Callais, Psychology – Pre-Counseling, Lafourche Parish Jaycie Benoit, Health Sciences – Communicative Disorders, Lafourche Parish Bennett DiSalvo, Psychology – Pre-Counseling, Lafourche Parish Myra Berthiaume, Biology – Pre-Med/ Pre-Dent, Terrebonne Parish Kesha Eymard, Secondary Education – Social Studies, Lafourche Parish Maegan Bousegard, Biology – Pre-Med/ Pre-Dent, Lafourche Parish Faith Madere, Elementary Education, St. James Parish Lerline Guidry, Nursing, Assumption Parish Isabella Naquin, Birth to Five Early Interventionist/Special Education, Assumption Parish Luke Huddleston, Biology – Pre-Med/ Pre-Dent, Lafourche Parish Caleb Sylvest, Finance, Lafourche Parish Bryce Miguez, Health Sciences – Pre-Professional, St. Mary Parish Callie Tregre, Accounting, Lafourche Parish Logan Perry, Health Sciences – Pre-Professional, Terrebonne Parish Erin Whittington, Secondary Education – English, Lafourche Parish Grant Rebstock, Biology – Pre-Med/ Pre-Dent, Lafourche Parish Jax Badeaux, History, Political Science, Terrebonne Parish Kailey Rodrigue, Chemistry – Pre-Med/ Pre-Dent, Lafourche Parish Mary Cali, English – Creative Writing, St. Mary Parish Sophia Sara Safarova, Biology – Pre-Med/ Pre-Dent, Košice, Slovakia Hailey Aucoin, Biology – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, St. Martin Parish Halle Terrebonne, Health Sciences – Communicative Disorders, Lafourche Parish Chloe Ayo, Chemistry – Pre-Pharmacy, Lafourche Parish

Lists of spring 2025 students who graduated with honors can be found here .