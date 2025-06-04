Nicholls awarded 672 degrees at 116th Commencement Ceremonies

Robert Paul Rougeau
June 4, 2025
Gheens Bon Mangè Festival Marks 51 Years of Tradition, Flavor, and Family Fun This Weekend
June 4, 2025
Robert Paul Rougeau
June 4, 2025
Gheens Bon Mangè Festival Marks 51 Years of Tradition, Flavor, and Family Fun This Weekend
June 4, 2025

Nicholls State University awarded 672 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies. Of the degrees awarded, 53 were summa cum laude graduates, 70 were magna cum laude graduates, 85 were cum laude graduates and 35 were graduate students who earned their masters degrees or specialist certifications with 4.0 GPAs.

Undergraduates who completed their degree with a perfect 4.0 GPA received the President’s Medal of Honor. Those 25 students are:

Aneesa Bruce, Birth to Five Early Interventionist/Special Education, Lafourche Parish

Kadie Becnel, Nursing, Lafourche Parish

Jonathon Callais, Psychology – Pre-Counseling, Lafourche Parish

Jaycie Benoit, Health Sciences – Communicative Disorders, Lafourche Parish

Bennett DiSalvo, Psychology – Pre-Counseling, Lafourche Parish

Myra Berthiaume, Biology – Pre-Med/ Pre-Dent, Terrebonne Parish

Kesha Eymard, Secondary Education – Social Studies, Lafourche Parish

Maegan Bousegard, Biology – Pre-Med/ Pre-Dent, Lafourche Parish

Faith Madere, Elementary Education, St. James Parish

Lerline Guidry, Nursing, Assumption Parish

Isabella Naquin, Birth to Five Early Interventionist/Special Education, Assumption Parish

Luke Huddleston, Biology – Pre-Med/ Pre-Dent, Lafourche Parish

Caleb Sylvest, Finance, Lafourche Parish

Bryce Miguez, Health Sciences – Pre-Professional, St. Mary Parish

Callie Tregre, Accounting, Lafourche Parish

Logan Perry, Health Sciences – Pre-Professional, Terrebonne Parish

Erin Whittington, Secondary Education – English, Lafourche Parish

Grant Rebstock, Biology – Pre-Med/ Pre-Dent, Lafourche Parish

Jax Badeaux, History, Political Science, Terrebonne Parish

Kailey Rodrigue, Chemistry – Pre-Med/ Pre-Dent, Lafourche Parish

Mary Cali, English – Creative Writing, St. Mary Parish

Sophia Sara Safarova, Biology – Pre-Med/ Pre-Dent,  Košice, Slovakia

Hailey Aucoin, Biology – Pre-Med/Pre-Dent, St. Martin Parish

Halle Terrebonne, Health Sciences – Communicative Disorders, Lafourche Parish

Chloe Ayo, Chemistry – Pre-Pharmacy, Lafourche Parish

  

Lists of spring 2025 students who graduated with honors can be found here.

A full list of spring 2025 graduates can be found here.

Nicholls State University
Nicholls State University

Related posts

May 20, 2025

Nicholls State University names Dr. Todd Keller Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs

Read more