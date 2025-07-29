Nicholls Culinary Institute hosted LSU medical students for annual Culinary Medicine Program

Nicholls State University and Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center New Orleans School of Medicine partnered again to host the seventh annual Culinary Medicine Program at the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute. The two-week program, sponsored by Thibodaux Regional Health System, introduced evidence-based nutrition and culinary skills that participants can integrate into their practices as future physicians.

Eight third-year LSUHSC N.O. medical students were taught by Nicholls faculty Chef Jana Billiot, director and instructor at CJFCI and Dr. Allison Gaubert, registered dietitian nutritionist and assistant professor of dietetics. After this course, the students will move to clinical settings where they will take care of patients for the first time.

Chef Billiot said, “Teaching the Culinary Medicine class has been such a rewarding experience. It’s amazing to watch them grow in the kitchen, not just learning new techniques and skills, but also how to actually read and interpret recipes. You really see their confidence build as they start connecting the dots between cooking and health, and it’s great knowing they’ll be able to pass that on to their patients because of hands-on learning.”

Gaubert said, “As an RDN, I consistently hear from medical doctors that they would like to be more prepared to address nutrition topics with their patients. This culinary medicine course is one of my favorites to teach because it fills that gap and gives future physicians a strong foundation in nutrition that they can carry into their clinical practice. This program also fosters meaningful collaboration with the interdisciplinary healthcare team to help patients achieve the best possible outcomes.”

Students participated in morning lectures focused on topics that highlight the role of food in preventing and managing disease. Following the lecture, students put their knowledge to use, preparing recipes that Chef Billiot and Gaubert selected to highlight the lecture points. Afterwards, the students and instructors enjoyed the meal together, discussing the merits of the dishes in taste and health.

This year’s program focused on topics like dietary carbohydrates, fats and proteins; DASH, Mediterranean and fad diets; and the appropriate nutritional approaches for cardiovascular conditions, gastrointestinal health, energy balance, pregnancy, lactation and infancy.

They created dishes like fish en papillote, couscous bowls, strawberry balsamic sorbet, oven-fried shrimp, falafels, bouillabaisse, spicy zucchini lasagna and lactation cookies with dark chocolate and coconut and much more.

Throughout the program, students learned about nutritional genomics from Nicholls’ Dean of the College of Sciences and Technology Dr. John Doucet and about altered texture diets for patients with dysphagia from Nicholls Allied Health Sciences Department Head and speech language pathologist, Barbara Blake. Students toured the Thibodaux Regional Health System Wellness Center and Rouses grocery store with dietitian April Sins in addition to attending a lecture on weight-neutral approaches to health conversations by dietitian Leah Porche.

An evening reception was hosted where students made their favorite dishes from the program for guests from Thibodaux Regional Health System. The group discussed the merits of the recipes, and students showcased all that they had learned. On the last day, students prepared their favorite family recipes to highlight the importance of how foods represent different cultures and identities. The group discussed family histories, why these recipes were special and how their family’s dietary culture shaped who they are.

To learn more about the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute and its facilities visit https://www.nicholls.edu/culinary/.