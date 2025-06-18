Nicholls dedicates Frankie Jones Kitchen in Arlen B. Cenac Greenhouse

Nicholls State University celebrated the ribbon cutting and dedication of the Frankie Jones Kitchen, a new culinary space housed within the Arlen B. Cenac Greenhouse.

Named in honor of Frankie Jones, a longtime supporter of Nicholls, the kitchen completes the renovated space, allowing for elegant events to be hosted in the greenhouse.

“This kitchen represents so much more than a physical space—it represents a commitment to serving this region with a space that is both elegant and inviting,” said University President Jay Clune. “Ms. Frankie has been an incredible friend of this university, and we are so thankful of this generous donation she has made.”

The Frankie Jones Kitchen will serve as a functional, hands-on culinary training space for students in the Bridge to Independence Program, which supports young adults with intellectual disabilities in gaining the skills and confidence needed to succeed in work and life. The space will also be available for interdisciplinary collaboration with students from the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute, creating opportunities for mentorship, community engagement, and experiential learning.