Nicholls Football signs 27 for 2025 class

Nicholls State University head football coach Tommy Rybacki announced yesterday, on National Signing Day, the addition of 27 student-athletes for his first signing class.

The Colonels welcomed a total of 12 offensive players, 10 on defense, three special teamers, and two athletes. Nicholls signed 18 from high school, eight former FBS players and one junior college transfer.

Twenty of the 27 signees are natives of Louisiana. Nicholls has featured the most Louisiana players on its roster of any Division I program for the past several seasons. Rybacki signed three players from Mississippi, one from Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas, and one player from the United Kingdom.

On the offensive side, Nicholls added four offensive linemen — Jacob Hood (Nashville, Tenn./Nebraska), Preston Jones (Baton Rouge, La./U-High), Caleb Smith (New Orleans, La./Brother Martin), and Ja’Mard Jones (Metairie, La./Rummel); two quarterbacks — Deuce Hogan (Southlake, Texas/New Mexico State) and Jackson Firmin (Baton Rouge, La./Central BR); two athletes — Jonathan Dartez (Abbeville, La./Vermilion Catholic) and Carsen Hebert (Houma, La./CCA); one tight end — Everett Hunter (Modesto, La./New Mexico); and five receivers — Landon Ibieta (Mandeville, La./LSU), Jordan Smith (Slidell, La./New Mexico State), Amari Clayton (Baton Rouge, La./Catholic BR), Cohen LeBlanc (Baton Rouge, La./Catholic BR), and Kylin Wheeler (Rayne, La./Rayne HS).

The defensive signees are four linemen — Shay Collins (Mamou, La./Mamou), Gavin Nelson (Birmingham, Ala./Mississippi State), Chase Chesser (New Orleans, La./Brother Martin), and Griffin Ellis (New Orleans, La./Jesuit); four linebackers — Alec Haynes (Baton Rouge, La./U-High), Keith Newsome, Jr. (New Orleans, La./McDonogh 35), Cale Daigle (Covington, La./St. Paul’s), and Kamp Shepherd (Flora, Miss./Northwest Community College); and two defensive backs — Elijah Sabbatini (Biloxi, Miss./Southern Miss) and Braylon Noel (Lafayette, La./Acadiana).

The three specialists are long snapper William Stewart (Hernando, Miss./Memphis), kicker Sean Hebert (Houma, La./Vandebilt Catholic), and punter Pharrell Harewood (United Kingdom /NFL Academy).

Nicholls will officially begin its 2025 season with spring practice starting on March 15.