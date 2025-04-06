Nicholls Give-N-Day raised most funds yet

Ode to My Mom: With Thad AngellozApril 5, 2025
Student talent to shine in upcoming Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish Art ShowsApril 5, 2025
After its eighth Give-N-Day, The Nicholls Foundation has raised over $1.4 million for the University’s departments and student organizations. Nicholls’ 2025 Give-N-Day received the most donors, donations and funds raised ever, raising over $270,000 with 1,750 donors and 2,309 donations.
These donations will benefit 117 Nicholls organizations, all receiving at least one gift. Gifts came from 40 states and 7 countries, with 16% of donors giving to more than one organization.
Nicholls Foundation Executive Director Jeremy Becker said, “It is exciting to have such great results for Give-N-Day this year. I want to give credit to the many people who made this happen, from the participating organizations creating plans and reaching out to their supporters to the Nicholls marketing team for getting out the message of supporting Nicholls.”
According to the Give-N-Day overall leaderboard, Colonel Athletic Association Soccerled the way with $38,991 raised. Other programs that topped the leaderboard in financial support were:
- St. Thomas Aquinas Colonel Catholics with $15,950
- Colonel Athletic Association Track & Field/Cross Country with $15,520
- Nicholls State University Scholarships with $13,740
- Accounting Program with $12,170
- Bridge to Independence with $11,960
- Colonel ESports with $11,115
- Colonel Athletic Association Beach Volleyball with $10,226
In addition, Colonel Athletic Association Soccer received the most individual donations with 300. Other programs to top the leaderboard in donors are:
- Xi Theta Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. with 101 donors
- Colonel Athletic Association Indoor Volleyball with 98
- Colonel Athletic Association Beach Volleyball with 89
- Colonel ESports with 79
- Bridge to Independence with 73
- Sigma Alpha Epsilon with 67
- CROWN with 54
Give-N-Day was first organized in 2018 as a tool for campus organizations to raise money in a way they couldn’t before. This annual event is open to all colleges, departments, student organizations, and athletics across campus. Donors have the opportunity to choose exactly where their funds will be allocated with every cent going directly to the donor’s organization(s) of choice.
The Nicholls Foundation, an independent 501(c)3 corporation, exists to support the mission of Nicholls State University by seeking gifts and grants and by managing those funds and other assets to support Nicholls through endowed chairs, professorships, scholarships and other enhancement efforts. To learn more about Give-N-Day or to connect with Nicholls Foundation, visit nichollsfoundation.org.