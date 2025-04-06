Nicholls Give-N-Day raised most funds yet

After its eighth Give-N-Day , The Nicholls Foundation has raised over $1.4 million for the University’s departments and student organizations. Nicholls’ 2025 Give-N-Day received the most donors, donations and funds raised ever, raising over $270,000 with 1,750 donors and 2,309 donations.

These donations will benefit 117 Nicholls organizations, all receiving at least one gift. Gifts came from 40 states and 7 countries, with 16% of donors giving to more than one organization.

Nicholls Foundation Executive Director Jeremy Becker said, “It is exciting to have such great results for Give-N-Day this year. I want to give credit to the many people who made this happen, from the participating organizations creating plans and reaching out to their supporters to the Nicholls marketing team for getting out the message of supporting Nicholls.”

According to the Give-N-Day overall leaderboard, Colonel Athletic Association Soccer led the way with $38,991 raised. Other programs that topped the leaderboard in financial support were:

In addition, Colonel Athletic Association Soccer received the most individual donations with 300. Other programs to top the leaderboard in donors are:

Give-N-Day was first organized in 2018 as a tool for campus organizations to raise money in a way they couldn’t before. This annual event is open to all colleges, departments, student organizations, and athletics across campus. Donors have the opportunity to choose exactly where their funds will be allocated with every cent going directly to the donor’s organization(s) of choice.