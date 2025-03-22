Nicholls Mass Communication faculty and students present ‘Louisiana’s Restoration Generation’ at Newcastle University

Two Nicholls State University Mass Communication faculty members, along with two students, presented “Louisiana’s Restoration Generation: The Global Conversation” at Newcastle University in England on Thursday.

The lecture, sponsored by the Students Against Species Extinction, was accepted by the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration program and is being featured on the UN program’s website.

The lecture featured Nicholls State University Mass Communication professors Nicki Boudreaux and Laure Kasovish and students Anne-Morgan Simmons and Elissa Walker. The hybrid event took place at Newcastle University, England.

The lecture focused on sharing Louisiana’s land loss crisis on a global stage while also encouraging college students around the world to take up conservation and restoration activities and careers wherever they live. It is part of the Louisiana’s Restoration Generation movement which was launched at the University’s inaugural Coastal Summit last week.

“Presenting this campaign to the United Nations is vital to the success of what we are doing as Nicholls students to bring together young adults like us around the world who are passionate about saving our homes,” said Elissa Walker, mass communication senior. “Being recognized as a project by the UN was our ultimate goal, and we achieved it.”

The Louisiana’s Restoration Generation project is part of the Mass Communication department’s Nancy Sanderson Matherne Institute on Global Communication.