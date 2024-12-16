Nicholls MBA Program expands concentrations to meet industry demands

The Al Danos College of Business at Nicholls State University is expanding its MBA program to offer three new concentrations: Data Analytics, Human Resource Management, and Supply Chain Management. Applications for the new concentrations are now open for the spring 2025 semester.

These concentrations were designed with guidance from top industry leaders across the region to ensure graduates are well-prepared for a dynamic and competitive business landscape. Students can gain specialized knowledge and practical skills in these high-demand fields, allowing them to pursue careers in some of the most critical sectors of today’s economy.

“We recognize the need for highly skilled professionals in these pivotal areas, and our goal is to equip students with the expertise to excel in today’s job market,” said Dr. Marilyn Macik-Frey, dean of the Al Danos College of Business. “By working closely with business leaders from across the region, we’ve designed these concentrations to meet current demands and prepare students for future opportunities.”

The Data Analytics concentration focuses on developing expertise in analyzing large data sets to drive business insights. The Human Resource Management concentration emphasizes strategic HR leadership, talent management and organizational development. The Supply Chain Management concentration focuses on teaching students how to manage the flow of goods and services in today’s global marketplace.

As businesses adapt to new technologies, economic shifts and global challenges, these concentrations will help ensure that Nicholls MBA graduates have the knowledge and versatility to be future business leaders.