Nicholls Music Department Head named Steinway Top Teacher

Nicholls Department Head of Music and Gloria B. Callais Endowed Professor of Music Dr. Luciana Soares is the recipient of the 2024 Steinway Top Teacher Award , a prestigious honor awarded to exceptional music educators who demonstrate an unwavering commitment to their students and the art of piano instruction.

Dr. Soares accepted the award in February at Steinway Piano Gallery New Orleans, accompanied by some of her students, friends and Nicholls Lecturer of Music James Alexander.

An esteemed Steinway Artist and educator, Luciana’s dedication to nurturing musical talent has left a lasting impact on her students and the broader music community, bringing a depth of knowledge and artistry that inspires the next generation of pianists. She blends technical mastery with expressive musicianship, shaping the growth of countless aspiring artists.

During her visit to Steinway Piano Gallery New Orleans, Luciana signed her Steinway Artist portrait, cementing her legacy among the world’s most celebrated musicians. She is part of an elite group of teachers across the country who have been honored for their profound influence on piano education.

At Nicholls, Luciana spearheaded the former annual Monster Piano Concert series and the All-Steinway School initiative that led Nicholls to become the first and only All-Steinway public university in Louisiana, enabling students to practice and perform with Steinway Pianos, the leading piano maker in the world. Luciana previously received the Steinway and Sons Top Teacher Award in 2017, honoring her outstanding instruction and leadership in piano education.