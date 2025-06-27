Nicholls names Tyler Legnon Director of Alumni Affairs

Nicholls State University has announced Tyler Legnon as the new Director of Alumni Affairs. Legnon brings experience in higher education leadership and a deep passion for the university and its alumni community.

“As a two-time alumnus of Nicholls and lifetime member of the Alumni Federation, I consider myself blessed to return in a role that is essential to the growth and prosperity of our great institution,” Legnon said. “I invite alumni from across the state, country and world to join me as we expand upon the programs and opportunities that are meant to keep you involved with the Colonel family!”

Legnon earned a Bachelor of Science in Allied Health Sciences and a Master of Educational Leadership from Nicholls. He is currently pursuing a Doctor of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. During his time at Nicholls, he served as Student Government Association President, Graduate Assistant in the Office of Marketing and Communications and as the Colonel Tillou mascot. He was also inducted into the Nicholls Hall of Fame and named “Mr. Nicholls” for his outstanding leadership.

“Tyler’s deep, personal understanding of what it means to be a proud Colonel, along with his academic and professional achievements, positions him to build lasting connections with our alumni. We’re thrilled to welcome him back in a role that will strengthen bonds across generations of Nicholls graduates,” said Lacey Crochet, chief innovation officer

As director, Legnon will lead strategic efforts to engage alumni through events, outreach and partnerships, strengthening the university’s connections with the over 40,000 Nicholls alumni.

“On behalf of the Nicholls Alumni community, we are thrilled to welcome Tyler. His experience with our university, passion for community-building and dedication to student engagement will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our connections with alumni globally. We look forward to his leadership in enhancing our programs, creating opportunities for involvement and expanding our alumni network,” said Kevin Clement, Thibodaux mayor and current Nicholls Alumni Federation president.