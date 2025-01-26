Nicholls professor participated in Harvard Law negotiation program

Nicholls State University Associate Professor of Business Law Gene Gouaux was selected for and completed Harvard Law School’s Program on Negotiation in Dec. 2024. The program hosted about 100 professionals from all over the world.

Gouaux said, “The Harold Callais Endowed Professorship in Economic Development made this opportunity possible for me, and I’m deeply thankful to the Callais family for their support of the Al Danos College of Business. My goal was to master advanced negotiation strategies at Harvard to enhance our College of Business curriculum. These valuable tools will better prepare our graduates for successful careers in today’s competitive marketplace.”

Harvard’s Program on Negotiation is a university consortium dedicated to developing the theory and practice of negotiation and dispute resolution. The acclaimed program compresses 40 years of groundbreaking research into six thought-provoking sessions taught by expert faculty, with the curriculum having been utilized by more than 50,000 executives over the past 30 years.

Gouaux, a third-generation attorney, was selected as one of the 2023 Top 40 Attorneys Under 40 by the Louisiana State Bar Association, an award given to the state’s top young lawyers who have made exceptional contributions to the legal profession and their community. He was also selected by the U.S. Department of State to the Fulbright Specialist Roster and has taught undergraduate and law students in Austria, China and Vietnam. At Nicholls, Gouaux was selected as the 2022 Presidential Award Winner for Teaching Excellence. In addition to his teaching duties, he practices with his family’s law firm in Lockport.

The AACSB-accredited Al Danos College of Business at Nicholls State University is dedicated to preparing students for success in the business world through rigorous academic programs, hands-on experiences and a commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. The College offers degrees in accounting, finance, computer information systems, management, marketing and business administration, with a fully-online business administration option and four pathways to earn an MBA.

AACSB is the gold standard in quality accreditation for Colleges of Businesses, and less than 5% of colleges worldwide hold this accreditation. The Al Danos College of Business is celebrating over 40 years of AACSB Accreditation.