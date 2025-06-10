Nicholls Recreation Center to host annual Heroes 5K to benefit first responder

The Nicholls Recreation Center invites the community to its annual Heroes 5K on Friday, July 4, 2025. The event supports a local veteran or first responder’s contributions to the community.

This year’s honoree is Max Bourgeois, a dedicated first responder who serves the community through his leadership in local fire safety initiatives. Funds raised will help support Bourgeois’ ongoing efforts to improve safety and wellness in our region.

On race day, meet at the Nicholls Recreation Center at 4:45 p.m. on 147 Bowie Road to complete check-in and begin the race at 6 p.m. The scenic route takes participants through Peltier Park and Nicholls’ campus before finishing back at the Recreation Center.

After the race, there will be food, drinks, games and the Let Freedom Ring Festival fireworks show at 9 p.m. The fireworks will be visible from the Recreation Center, providing a perfect ending to a day of celebration and community.

“We’re proud to host an event that not only brings the community together but also gives back to those who protect and serve us,” said Tanner LeBoeuf, Nicholls Recreation Center fitness & wellness coordinator.

Register now at www.nicholls.edu/recreation to support this cause. Race-day registration will be available for an additional $10.

Sponsorship and vendor opportunities for the event are available. Sponsorship benefits include logo placement on all promotional materials and event shirts along with booth opportunities at the post-race party. For more information, contact tanner.leboeuf@nicholls.edu .