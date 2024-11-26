Nicholls’ Roussel and Brock receive top honors; five named All-SLC

Center Evan Roussel closed out his storied career by being named Southland Offensive Lineman of the Year while running back Miequle Brock put a bow on his rookie campaign with the SLC’s Freshman of the Year honor, as the league office announced Tuesday its 2024 football all-conference teams and awards.

Roussel was also one of five Colonels to earn All-Southland First Team. Joining him on the top squad were defensive linemen Zack Bernard and Rasheed Lovelace , and linebackers Jake Dalmado and Eli Ennis .

A native of Lutcher, Louisiana, Roussel is the third Colonel to garner offensive lineman of the year since 2019. Nicholls has brought home four of the last six awards with current offensive line coach PJ Burkhalter winning it three times from 2019-21. Mark Barthelemy earned the honor last season in 2023.

A five-year starter, Roussel was selected to the All-SLC team in each season which includes four first-team nods. He was a Phil Steele FCS Midseason All-American this year as he helped pave the way for five 100-yard rushing performances.

Brock played in nine games as a true freshman and ranked second in the SLC with 113.0 all-purpose yards. He rushed for 479 yards and three touchdowns and had 213 yards receiving and two TDs. Brock had the second-highest yard-per-carry average in the Southland at 6.4, helped by 68- and 66-yard rushing touchdowns. In his first career game, Brock exploded for 132 yards rushing and two touchdowns on just eight carries against Mississippi Valley State, and scored on a 80-yard catch-and-run. He also rushed for 101 yards on only nine carries in the win over McNeese.

Hailing from Pensacola, Florida, Brock is the third consecutive Colonel to win the SLC’s rookie award, joining teammates Ennis (2022) and Lovelace (2023). Nicholls is the first program to receive the honor in three straight seasons since McNeese (1991-93).

Bernard started up front for the league’s No. 1 defense in total yards and rushing. He finished with 42 tackles with 4.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks. The Mandeville, Louisiana native also forced a fumble and broke up three passes. He recorded a sack in three of the last four games and had a high of eight tackles at Lamar with 2.0 TFL.

Dalmado was a two-time SLC Defensive Player of the Week and led the league with 9.0 sacks and was third with 12.5 tackles for loss. Following a three-sack performance in a shutout against Northwestern State, Dalmado recorded an FCS single-game high of 4.0 sacks against McNeese including one for a safety. For the season, the Mandeville, Louisiana native had 41 tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery.

Ennis was also named Phil Steele FCS Midseason All-American and was a one-time SLC Defensive Player of the Week. He led the Colonels on defense with 111 tackles, ranking third in the SLC with 9.3 per game. Ennis tied for first in the league in fumbles recoveries (3), second in forced fumbles (3), and third in interceptions (3) while adding 7.5 TFL with two sacks. The Ohatchee, Alabama native registered a 14-tackle effort at UIW and racked up 13 stops at LSU.

Lovelace anchored the front seven at nose tackle and was fifth on the team with 46 tackles including 2.0 for loss. The Pensacola, Florida native returned an interception for a touchdown at Louisiana Tech, and added a forced fumble and recovery on the season. Along with leading the SLC in rushing defense and total defense in both overall and league play, Nicholls ranked fourth in the FCS in rushing defense and tied for first with six rushing TDs allowed.

Player of the Year: Zach Calzada, UIW

Offensive Player of the Year: Jalen Walthall, UIW

Defensive Player of the Year: Brandon Tucker Jr., East Texas A&M

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Evan Roussel , Nicholls

Newcomer of the Year: Sam Vidlak, SFA

Freshman of the Year: Miequle Brock , Nicholls

Coach of the Year: Clint Killough, UIW

All-Conference First Team Offense

QB Zach Calzada UIW RB Antonio Martin Jr. Southeastern RB DeKalon Taylor UIW TE/H Logan Compton UIW WR Jalen Walthall UIW WR Kylon Harris SFA WR Darius Lewis Southeastern OL Evan Roussel Nicholls OL Brockhim Wicks Southeastern OL Traveon Newsome UIW OL Mason Williams UIW OL Cole Leclair McNeese PK Chris Campos SFA P Finn Lappin McNeese

All-Conference First Team Defense

DL Declan Williams UIW DL Warren Peeples Southeastern DL Rasheed Lovelace Nicholls DL Zack Bernard Nicholls LB Brandon Tucker Jr. East Texas A&M LB Eli Ennis Nicholls LB Jake Dalmado Nicholls DB Darius Sanders UIW DB Max Epps East Texas A&M DB Mason Chambers UIW DB Keydrain Calligan Southeastern DB Jeremiah Walker SFA KR Brandon Hayes Southeastern PR Darius Lewis Southeastern

All-Conference Second Team Offense

QB Sam Vidlak SFA RB Khalan Griffin Lamar RB Joshon Barbie McNeese TE/H Devyn Gibbs Lamar WR Roy Alexander UIW WR AJ Wilson HCU WR Kyndon Fuselier* Lamar WR Christian Jourdain* East Texas A&M OL Nolan Hay UIW OL Rasheed Jackson UIW OL Dion Daniels HCU OL Elias Ripley Lamar OL Javale Roberson* Lamar OL Kortez Winslow* Lamar OL Nate Adams* SFA PK Dillon Fedor* HCU PK Riley Callaghan* Southeastern P Alec Mahler Southeastern

All-Conference Second Team Defense

DL Aaron Austin SFA DL Ed Bobino III SFA DL Kaleb Proctor Southeastern DL Devin Grant* UIW DL Caleb Williams* Lamar DL Shemar Pearl* Southeastern LB KK Reno Southeastern LB Mister Williams UIW LB Micah Davey McNeese DB Jaden Rios East Texas A&M DB Charles Demmings SFA DB Kristian Pugh Lamar DB Khamron Ford Southeastern DB Coryell Pierce Southeastern KR Champ Dozier HCU PR DeKalon Taylor UIW

*indicates tie for final spot