Nicholls’ Roussel and Brock receive top honors; five named All-SLC

Center Evan Roussel closed out his storied career by being named Southland Offensive Lineman of the Year while running back Miequle Brock put a bow on his rookie campaign with the SLC’s Freshman of the Year honor, as the league office announced Tuesday its 2024 football all-conference teams and awards.
Roussel was also one of five Colonels to earn All-Southland First Team. Joining him on the top squad were defensive linemen Zack Bernard and Rasheed Lovelace, and linebackers Jake Dalmado and Eli Ennis.
A native of Lutcher, Louisiana, Roussel is the third Colonel to garner offensive lineman of the year since 2019. Nicholls has brought home four of the last six awards with current offensive line coach PJ Burkhalter winning it three times from 2019-21. Mark Barthelemy earned the honor last season in 2023.
A five-year starter, Roussel was selected to the All-SLC team in each season which includes four first-team nods. He was a Phil Steele FCS Midseason All-American this year as he helped pave the way for five 100-yard rushing performances.
Brock played in nine games as a true freshman and ranked second in the SLC with 113.0 all-purpose yards. He rushed for 479 yards and three touchdowns and had 213 yards receiving and two TDs. Brock had the second-highest yard-per-carry average in the Southland at 6.4, helped by 68- and 66-yard rushing touchdowns. In his first career game, Brock exploded for 132 yards rushing and two touchdowns on just eight carries against Mississippi Valley State, and scored on a 80-yard catch-and-run. He also rushed for 101 yards on only nine carries in the win over McNeese.
Hailing from Pensacola, Florida, Brock is the third consecutive Colonel to win the SLC’s rookie award, joining teammates Ennis (2022) and Lovelace (2023). Nicholls is the first program to receive the honor in three straight seasons since McNeese (1991-93).
Bernard started up front for the league’s No. 1 defense in total yards and rushing. He finished with 42 tackles with 4.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks. The Mandeville, Louisiana native also forced a fumble and broke up three passes. He recorded a sack in three of the last four games and had a high of eight tackles at Lamar with 2.0 TFL.
Dalmado was a two-time SLC Defensive Player of the Week and led the league with 9.0 sacks and was third with 12.5 tackles for loss. Following a three-sack performance in a shutout against Northwestern State, Dalmado recorded an FCS single-game high of 4.0 sacks against McNeese including one for a safety. For the season, the Mandeville, Louisiana native had 41 tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery.
Ennis was also named Phil Steele FCS Midseason All-American and was a one-time SLC Defensive Player of the Week. He led the Colonels on defense with 111 tackles, ranking third in the SLC with 9.3 per game. Ennis tied for first in the league in fumbles recoveries (3), second in forced fumbles (3), and third in interceptions (3) while adding 7.5 TFL with two sacks. The Ohatchee, Alabama native registered a 14-tackle effort at UIW and racked up 13 stops at LSU.
Lovelace anchored the front seven at nose tackle and was fifth on the team with 46 tackles including 2.0 for loss. The Pensacola, Florida native returned an interception for a touchdown at Louisiana Tech, and added a forced fumble and recovery on the season. Along with leading the SLC in rushing defense and total defense in both overall and league play, Nicholls ranked fourth in the FCS in rushing defense and tied for first with six rushing TDs allowed.
Player of the Year: Zach Calzada, UIW
Offensive Player of the Year: Jalen Walthall, UIW
Defensive Player of the Year: Brandon Tucker Jr., East Texas A&M
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Evan Roussel, Nicholls
Newcomer of the Year: Sam Vidlak, SFA
Freshman of the Year: Miequle Brock, Nicholls
Coach of the Year: Clint Killough, UIW
All-Conference First Team Offense
|QB
|Zach Calzada
|UIW
|RB
|Antonio Martin Jr.
|Southeastern
|RB
|DeKalon Taylor
|UIW
|TE/H
|Logan Compton
|UIW
|WR
|Jalen Walthall
|UIW
|WR
|Kylon Harris
|SFA
|WR
|Darius Lewis
|Southeastern
|OL
|Evan Roussel
|Nicholls
|OL
|Brockhim Wicks
|Southeastern
|OL
|Traveon Newsome
|UIW
|OL
|Mason Williams
|UIW
|OL
|Cole Leclair
|McNeese
|PK
|Chris Campos
|SFA
|P
|Finn Lappin
|McNeese
All-Conference First Team Defense
|DL
|Declan Williams
|UIW
|DL
|Warren Peeples
|Southeastern
|DL
|Rasheed Lovelace
|Nicholls
|DL
|Zack Bernard
|Nicholls
|LB
|Brandon Tucker Jr.
|East Texas A&M
|LB
|Eli Ennis
|Nicholls
|LB
|Jake Dalmado
|Nicholls
|DB
|Darius Sanders
|UIW
|DB
|Max Epps
|East Texas A&M
|DB
|Mason Chambers
|UIW
|DB
|Keydrain Calligan
|Southeastern
|DB
|Jeremiah Walker
|SFA
|KR
|Brandon Hayes
|Southeastern
|PR
|Darius Lewis
|Southeastern
All-Conference Second Team Offense
|QB
|Sam Vidlak
|SFA
|RB
|Khalan Griffin
|Lamar
|RB
|Joshon Barbie
|McNeese
|TE/H
|Devyn Gibbs
|Lamar
|WR
|Roy Alexander
|UIW
|WR
|AJ Wilson
|HCU
|WR
|Kyndon Fuselier*
|Lamar
|WR
|Christian Jourdain*
|East Texas A&M
|OL
|Nolan Hay
|UIW
|OL
|Rasheed Jackson
|UIW
|OL
|Dion Daniels
|HCU
|OL
|Elias Ripley
|Lamar
|OL
|Javale Roberson*
|Lamar
|OL
|Kortez Winslow*
|Lamar
|OL
|Nate Adams*
|SFA
|PK
|Dillon Fedor*
|HCU
|PK
|Riley Callaghan*
|Southeastern
|P
|Alec Mahler
|Southeastern
All-Conference Second Team Defense
|DL
|Aaron Austin
|SFA
|DL
|Ed Bobino III
|SFA
|DL
|Kaleb Proctor
|Southeastern
|DL
|Devin Grant*
|UIW
|DL
|Caleb Williams*
|Lamar
|DL
|Shemar Pearl*
|Southeastern
|LB
|KK Reno
|Southeastern
|LB
|Mister Williams
|UIW
|LB
|Micah Davey
|McNeese
|DB
|Jaden Rios
|East Texas A&M
|DB
|Charles Demmings
|SFA
|DB
|Kristian Pugh
|Lamar
|DB
|Khamron Ford
|Southeastern
|DB
|Coryell Pierce
|Southeastern
|KR
|Champ Dozier
|HCU
|PR
|DeKalon Taylor
|UIW
*indicates tie for final spot