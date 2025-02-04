Nicholls scholarship to honor former culinary professor

Dr. Jared Palmer and wife Raven Palmer contributed $10,000 to the Nicholls Foundation for the creation of the Chef John Kozar Memorial Endowed Scholarship.

Chef Kozar, a Pennsylvania native, began his teaching career as a professor specializing in pastry at Nicholls’ Chef John Folse Culinary Institute where he eventually became director. As director, Kozar was instrumental in designing and overseeing the construction of its modern culinary classrooms. During his tenure, he traveled with culinary students to France, Italy and South Korea, exposing them to some of the world’s diverse cooking and teaching institutions.

Kozar served as a mentor for hundreds of budding chefs who now work at many of the nation’s finest restaurants. He was president of the Bayou Community Band and enjoyed playing the piano and judging cooking competitions within the Thibodaux region. The Chef John Kozar Memorial Endowed Scholarship will honor his memory by supporting aspiring culinary students, ensuring his passion for the culinary arts continues to inspire future generations.

Raven Palmer, Kozar’s longtime friend, said, “Chef Kozar was a champion of education. His passion and dedication to the John Folse Culinary Program and creating a supportive and inclusive environment for all students to learn and thrive will ensure that his legacy continues to make the world a better place for years to come.”

This scholarship will be awarded to a full-time Nicholls senior enrolled in the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute that has maintained and will continue to maintain a 3.0 GPA. The recipient will have a professional concentration within the Institute and will be required to provide two faculty recommendation letters.

One $500 scholarship will be awarded per academic year, with $250 dispersed in the fall and spring semesters. The award may be increased as the endowment grows. The Nicholls State University Scholarship Committee along with Dr. and Mrs. Jared Palmer will have the final decision in selecting the best-qualified applicant. To learn more about scholarships at Nicholls State University, click here .

The Nicholls Foundation, an independent 501(c)3 corporation, exists to support the mission of Nicholls State University by seeking gifts and grants and by managing those funds and other assets to support Nicholls through endowed chairs, professorships, scholarships and other enhancement efforts. To learn more about donating to Nicholls, visit nichollsfoundation.org .

Chef John Folse Culinary Institute