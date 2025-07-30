Nicholls Society of Human Resource Management wins Superior Merit Award

Nicholls State University’s Society of Human Resource Management won the Superior Merit Award, the highest award that a student chapter can receive, for the 2024-2025 school year. Chapters are recognized based on chapter programming, professional development of members, support of the human resource profession, and SHRM engagement.

This award recognizes outstanding achievements in student chapter operations and a commitment to providing meaningful programs and services to its members and HR students. It also recognizes continued growth and development of future business leaders capable of developing strategies that lead to business success.

“Our SHRM officers and students truly earned the Superior Merit Award by pouring their hearts into every initiative. From helping plan and execute the Etiquette Dinner and Resume Workshop to dedicating countless hours to community, university and college service, their commitment has been unmatched. We have not received a chapter award of this caliber in years, and it is a direct reflection of the exceptional leadership of our students and our SHRM President, Ms. Jordan Simoneaux,” said Melanie Boudreaux, Nicholls SHRM Chapter faculty advisor, Harvey Peltier endowed professor and assistant professor of management. “This recognition caps off an incredible year for our chapter, following our first-place win in the State of Louisiana SHRM Case Competition, which is another testament to the top-notch talent and dedication of our HR students in the Al Danos College of Business at Nicholls State University.”

If you are interested to learn more or join Nicholls SHRM, please visit www.nicholls.edu/business/shrm.