Nicholls State University Alumni Federation announces dates for 2025 events

The Nicholls State University is excited to share their 2025 lineup of fundraisers and friend-raisers for the Nicholls Alumni Federation!

“From supporting student scholarships to reconnecting with your Colonel family, these events are all about building community and giving back,” reads a statement from the Nicholls Alumni Federation. “Stay tuned for more details!”

Patronizing these event will help ensure the university has the resources necessary to attract and retain outstanding students by having funds available to provide annual scholarships, assisting with unmet needs and providing students grants to attend extraordinary academic conferences and competitions. The following alumni events are planned for 2025:

76th Gala & Awards for Excellence – March 21, 2025

A black-tie-preferred event features a social pre-event, cocktail hour, a four course dinner, and a silent and live auction alongside the presentation of the Nicholls Alumni Federation Awards for Excellence. Proceeds benefit the university’s general scholarship fund.

Nicholls Alumni Golf Classic – Monday, April 7, 2025 at Ellendale Country Club

Get ready for a day filled with friendly competition, networking, and supporting our alma mater.

Annual Alumni Crawfish Boil – Saturday, April 26, 2025 at 6:30 PM

Enjoy all-you-can-eat crawfish boil, famous crawfish dip, live entertainment, and a cash bar with alumni family and friends!

The Nicholls State University Alumni Federation seeks to foster, protect, and promote our institution’s welfare and strengthen the ties between the university and our alumni. The Nicholls Alumni Federation exemplifies the true meaning and spirit of Colonel Pride. For more information, please click here.