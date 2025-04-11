Nicholls State University inducts Hall of Fame & Awards Outstanding Graduate Students

Nicholls State University inducted 13 students and alumni into its Hall of Fame and awarded seven Outstanding Graduate Students at its Student Awards for Excellence program, sponsored by the Nicholls Alumni Federation, on April 9.

Douglas Gilchrist, a spring 2025 Master of Education candidate, was the recipient of the overall 2024-2025 Outstanding Graduate Student Award. Gilchrist is part of the Secondary Curriculum and Instruction program and hopes to work in higher education or a related field where he can continue to support students and make a positive impact.

“My experience at Nicholls has been truly invaluable. It’s given me the opportunity to give back to a place that has shaped me in so many ways. Being able to contribute and help make Nicholls a better place for others has been incredibly meaningful,” said Gilchrist. “Receiving this award means a great deal to me. It’s an honor to be recognized, and I’m thankful for all the experiences and people that have supported me throughout my time here.”

The 2024-2025 Outstanding Graduate Students were selected by graduate faculty, department heads and deans from their respective departments and colleges and represent the very best in their programs. The 2024-2025 Outstanding Graduate Students were:

The Nicholls State University Hall of Fame honor is one of the highest awards a graduating senior can receive. Faculty and staff nominate students who have distinguished themselves and the University through academic and extracurricular achievements and maintained a minimum 3.0 GPA. Students from both the fall 2024 and spring 2025 graduating classes are considered for the honor.

The University is proud to announce this year’s Hall of Fame inductees: