Nicholls State University names Dr. Todd Keller Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs

Dr. Todd Keller has been named Nicholls State University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, pending approval by the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors.

“I am so grateful to Dr. Clune and the search committee for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity to serve our university,” said Keller. “This job is something I am passionate about, and I am so humbled knowing I get to be a part of the great things we will continue to do here.”

Keller has served the Nicholls campus in various capacities for more than 26 years, working his way from associate professor of nursing to his most recent role as vice provost and chief academic officer. Serving in this role for 10 years, Keller collaborated with various departments across campus on major projects including reaffirming university accreditations, implementing an Academic Master Plan, shifting the University into remote work and learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, reviewing University grant proposals, leading search committees to fill various University roles and much more.

Keller is a Nicholls alumnus and has been a member of the Nicholls Alumni Federation for more than 25 years and the Nicholls Foundation for more than 10 years. He received his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Nicholls, his Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Phoenix and his Doctor of Nursing Science from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center. He has been a part of the American Nurses Association and Louisiana State Nurses Association for over 25 years.

“Dr. Keller has been an integral part of Nicholls leadership team, and I am confident in his ability to continue our growth and success. His vision and dedication to fostering a collaborative and innovative learning environment makes him the ideal candidate for guiding our academic success,” said Jay Clune, Ph.D., Nicholls president.